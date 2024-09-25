Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU has reinstated M K Narayanan, former dean of the Veterinary College at Pookode, and assistant warden R Kanthanathan after their six-month suspension.

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report anr
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Wayanad: The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has reinstated M K Narayanan, the former dean of the Veterinary College at the Pookkode campus, and assistant warden R Kanthanathan, following their six-month suspension. Their suspension came in the wake of a police investigation into the mob trial, harassment, and subsequent suicide of second-year student J S Sidharthan at the university's Pookode campus in Wayanad.

    Kerala: Probe finds ex-Pookode Veterinary varsity VC negligent in handling Sidharthan's death post ragging

    With their suspension period now over, both M K Narayanan and R Kanthanathan will be joining the College of Avian Sciences and Management in Thiruvazhamkunnu, Palakkad district. The decision was made during a meeting of the Management Council held at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) on Tuesday (Sep 24). The council opted not to pursue further disciplinary action, as the suspended employees had approached the High Court to challenge their suspension.

    The body of 20-year-old J S Sidharthan was discovered hanging in the hostel toilet on February 18. The post-mortem report revealed that he had been subjected to extreme physical torture before his death. A native of Nedumangad, near Thiruvananthapuram, Sidharthan's family alleged that he was murdered and hanged by members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI). All those accused in the case were reported to be SFI leaders.

    Four members, including the VC, demanded exemplary punishment based on the Judicial Commission's report, but a majority of the members of the Management Council opposed it. A copy of the report was given to the VC on August 23. It was suggested that action should be taken and informed within 45 days. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, who is also the chancellor, had demanded further action against Kanthanathan.

    Despite opposition from four council members, including Vice Chancellor Dr. K S Anil, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, faculty dean K Vijayakumar, and faculty representative P T Dinesh, the decision to reinstate M K Narayanan and R Kanthanathan was supported by 12 other members of the council. The Management Council was of the view that the rest could be decided after knowing the decision of the High Court. 

