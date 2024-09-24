Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Kerala over the next seven days, due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra-Odisha coast. Isolated areas may experience heavy rain on September 24 and 25.

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Kerala over the next seven days. This is due to a low-pressure area that has formed over the central-western Bay of Bengal and the north-western Bay of Bengal, near the Andhra-Odisha coast. Heavy rain is also expected in isolated areas on September 24 and 25.

    Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report

    Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning of high waves, ranging from 0.5 to 1.0 meters, and the possibility of a "sneaker wave" phenomenon along the Kerala coast until 11:30 PM tomorrow. Fishermen and coastal residents in the area are advised to remain vigilant. Due to the potential for rough sea conditions, authorities have urged people to move away from dangerous zones and secure fishing vessels (boats, rafts, etc.) safely in harbors as per official instructions.

    The monsoon season, which spans four months from June 1 to September 30, has already begun to retreat from northwest Rajasthan. However, meteorologists indicate that Kerala will continue to experience monsoon rains until mid-October. Should a low-pressure system or cyclone form in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall could affect Kerala and other southern states in India.

    In recent monsoon seasons, low-pressure systems have typically developed in the Bay of Bengal towards the end of September or early October. If this pattern repeats this year, Kerala could see heavy rainfall for another 15–20 days. The meteorological department has noted that the state received 13% less rainfall than expected between June 1 and September 23.

    The state received 1,709 mm of rainfall, falling short of the expected 1,957 mm. Districts such as Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Wayanad experienced lower-than-average rainfall, while the other 10 districts saw sufficient rain. Kannur recorded the highest excess, with 15% more than usual. However, Idukki's 33% rainfall deficit is causing concerns for the electricity sector.

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event anr

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case filed by actress dmn

    Actor-MLA Mukesh's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by actress

    Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report dmn

    Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute anr

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute

    Kerala: High Court denies bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case dmn

    Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

    Recent Stories

    Avoid THESE banned items on trains or face heavy penalties gcw

    Avoid THESE banned items on trains or face heavy penalties

    5 Effective homemade remedies to instantly relieve acidity and heartburn NTI

    5 Effective homemade remedies to instantly relieve acidity and heartburn

    UP International Trade Show 2024 to highlight Uttar Pradesh rich cultural heritage vkp

    UP International Trade Show 2024 to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage

    Post Office PPF scheme: Earn upto Rs 24 lakh with THIS simple savings plan gcw

    Post Office PPF scheme: Earn upto Rs 24 lakh with THIS simple savings plan

    CM Yogi directs investigation of dhabas, says mixing human waste in food items is appalling dmn

    CM Yogi directs investigation of dhabas, says mixing human waste in food items is appalling

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon