IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Kerala over the next seven days. This is due to a low-pressure area that has formed over the central-western Bay of Bengal and the north-western Bay of Bengal, near the Andhra-Odisha coast. Heavy rain is also expected in isolated areas on September 24 and 25.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning of high waves, ranging from 0.5 to 1.0 meters, and the possibility of a "sneaker wave" phenomenon along the Kerala coast until 11:30 PM tomorrow. Fishermen and coastal residents in the area are advised to remain vigilant. Due to the potential for rough sea conditions, authorities have urged people to move away from dangerous zones and secure fishing vessels (boats, rafts, etc.) safely in harbors as per official instructions.

The monsoon season, which spans four months from June 1 to September 30, has already begun to retreat from northwest Rajasthan. However, meteorologists indicate that Kerala will continue to experience monsoon rains until mid-October. Should a low-pressure system or cyclone form in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall could affect Kerala and other southern states in India.

In recent monsoon seasons, low-pressure systems have typically developed in the Bay of Bengal towards the end of September or early October. If this pattern repeats this year, Kerala could see heavy rainfall for another 15–20 days. The meteorological department has noted that the state received 13% less rainfall than expected between June 1 and September 23.

The state received 1,709 mm of rainfall, falling short of the expected 1,957 mm. Districts such as Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Wayanad experienced lower-than-average rainfall, while the other 10 districts saw sufficient rain. Kannur recorded the highest excess, with 15% more than usual. However, Idukki's 33% rainfall deficit is causing concerns for the electricity sector.

