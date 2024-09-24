Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP) has disagreed with the inquiry report on the Thrissur Pooram 2024 disruption, submitted by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar. The DGP questioned Ajith Kumar's failure to intervene despite being present at the location. 

    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Thrissur: Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP) Shaik Darvesh Saheb has expressed strong disagreement with the inquiry report submitted by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar regarding the issues leading to the disruption of Thrissur Pooram 2024. The DGP has communicated his objections to the government, questioning why Ajith Kumar, who was present at the location, failed to intervene. He has also forwarded the ADGP's report to the government. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute


    The ADGP's report blames the Devaswoms for the Pooram incident, stating that the Thiruvambadi Devaswom did not cooperate, leading to the unilateral stoppage of Pooram programs. The report also raises suspicions that the disruptions may have been premeditated to benefit certain individuals in the recent Lok Sabha elections.


    However, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticized the report, calling it confusing and suspicious. In the editorial of the party mouthpiece 'Janayugam', it is mentioned that Ajith Kumar's failure to intervene despite being present at the site raises questions about his role in maintaining order. The delayed submission of the report has further fueled suspicions.


    Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan has also condemned the report, labeling the allegations against the Devaswoms as baseless. He accused Ajith Kumar of submitting a fabricated report by claiming himself clean. He further said this report would be burned in the ground where the Pooram is held. 


    Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T.P. Ramakrishnan acknowledged that the Pooram was disrupted but cautioned against prematurely identifying the culprits. He stated that the Chief Minister will review the report and make a decision.


    The controversy surrounding the inquiry report has sparked a heated debate, with various political parties and stakeholders weighing in. The Chief Minister's review of the report is eagerly awaited, as the people of Kerala seek clarity on the events that transpired during the Thrissur Pooram.

    Also Read: Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

