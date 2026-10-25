Five primary school children from Kavilumpara panchayat in Kozhikode's Thottilpalam have tested positive for measles.

Five primary school children have tested positive for measles in the Kavilumpara panchayat of Thottilpalam. The health department confirmed the outbreak among students from Paikkalangadi. Officials noted that these children had missed their mandatory measles vaccination, which is usually given before a child turns one.

Since measles spreads quickly, the Kunduthode public health department has stepped up its preventive measures. Health workers are actively visiting homes in the affected area. They are conducting ground surveys, spreading awareness about the importance of vaccination, and holding ward sanitation committee meetings to keep the situation under control.

Health and Development Standing Committee Chairperson KP Nashma, Medical Officer Dr Neema Venugopal, and HS Prameela are leading this massive prevention drive. Junior Health Inspectors (JHIs) Joby Augustine, Muhammad Sabu, Rathusha, and Shins Sunny are also part of the on-ground team.