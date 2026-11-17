A five-member gang was arrested for stealing areca nuts worth Rs 3.64 lakh from a market in Kizhisseri, Malappuram. The accused were caught with the help of CCTV footage and the intervention of locals. Two of them are minors.

Malappuram: A five-member gang has been arrested by the police for stealing areca nuts worth lakhs of rupees after jumping over a market gate. The gang stole 16 sacks of peeled areca nuts, valued at around Rs 3.64 lakh, from the Chenginiri areca nut market on the Kuzhimanna Kizhisseri Tavanur road. The arrested individuals are Rahees (18) from Kizhisseri Chemmakkottil, Salman Faris (19) from Muthuvallur Mundakkulam Ayinath, Muhammad Aadil (18) from Mundakkulam Vellattuchola, and two minors. The gang targeted the areca nuts stored in sacks inside the market, jumping the gate to commit the theft.

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The police investigating the theft identified the accused by examining CCTV footage. Meanwhile, locals detained the five when they came to sell the stolen areca nuts in the Parambil Peedika area and informed the police.

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Kondotty police arrived at the spot and took them into custody. Ten of the 16 stolen sacks were recovered from a shop in Parambil Peedika. The car used for the theft and a mobile phone were also seized. Three of the accused were remanded by the court, while the two minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The gang was nabbed under the leadership of Kondotty Inspector Sangeetha Punathil and SI Ashiq.