Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain, flooding in Puducherry; Indian Army deployed for rescue

Puducherry: Cyclone Fengal brought heavy rain and flooding to Puducherry and the nearby Tamil Nadu district of Villupuram. Numerous houses and flats in both regions were submerged due to the intense downpour. Puducherry received 48.37 cm of rain in 24 hours, surpassing the 31.9 cm recorded in 1978.

Mailam received 50 cm of rainfall in the same period. The torrential rain caused severe flooding, and hundreds of homes in Puducherry were affected. The Indian Army has been deployed to assist with rescue operations in the region.

Cyclone Fengal Update: Chennai airport reopens after landfall; 3 dead amid heavy rainfall

The weather department has issued a warning for intense rainfall to continue until tonight. Despite moving away from the coast, Cyclone Fengal has not yet fully left the Puducherry shoreline. Over 500 people were trapped in homes in Krishnanagar, and the district administration has sought the help of the military for rescue operations. The rescue mission began at 6 AM today, and so far, 100 people have been evacuated.

The District Collector has announced that all schools and colleges should be turned over for relief camps. Heavy rainfall continues in Tamil Nadu’s Vizhupuram, Cuddalore, and Kalakurichi regions. Red alerts remain in place for Puducherry and five districts of Tamil Nadu, while orange alerts have been issued for 12 districts in the state.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall early Sunday at around 2 am near Puducherry, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Fengal, which had remained stationary over the north coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was classified as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 65-75 km/h, gusting up to 85 km/h.

Cyclone Fengal: Plane struggles to land, nearly crashes at Chennai airport; WATCH terrifying video

Latest Videos