Asianet News marks 30 years of delivering truth and news excellence

Asianet News, Kerala's pioneering news channel, celebrates 30 years of excellence in journalism. Since its inception in 1993, Asianet News has been a trailblazer, delivering unparalleled real-time reporting of historical events, in-depth coverage of elections, disasters, and social issues, and an unwavering commitment to truthful journalism.

Asianet News has been a constant support, providing relief and hope to marginalized communities during times of crisis. Our uninterrupted coverage has included heart-wrenching scenes from the 2001 Parliament attack, field reporting from Gujarat's earthquake epicenter, eyewitness accounts of the 2004 tsunami disaster, and courageous reporting from the Kargil war front. Truthfulness has always been Asianet News' guiding principle, transforming lives through our news.

Asianet News has been a mirror reflecting the nation's events. Its real-time reporting of the 1996 Assembly elections was a new experience for Malayalis. When VS Achuthanandan lost the election in Mararikulam, Malayalis learned of the reaction, not through the next day's newspapers but through Asianet News. The channel covered EMS's passing in 1998, IK Nayanar's funeral procession in 2004, and other pivotal moments. Viewers witnessed emotional farewells to K. Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy's sorrowful journeys.

Asianet News' strength lies in its wealth of experience, rare archives, and an array of talented journalists. In an era where media often prioritizes sensationalism, Asianet News remains committed to seeking truth, leading the Malayalam news industry. Our mission continues to deliver innovative content, authoritative reporting, and socially responsible storytelling, going beyond news to engage and inspire.

