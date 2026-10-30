The Haripad Fast Track POCSO Court handed a 12-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and a 40,000 rupees fine to a 42-year-old man in Alappuzha for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Haripad: The Haripad Fast Track POCSO Court Judge Hareesh G handed down a 12-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and a 40,000 rupees fine to a 42-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Alappuzha. The court identified the convict as Afsal, a resident of Ambalassery House in Cheravally, Kayamkulam. He will have to serve an additional four months in jail if he fails to pay the fine amount.

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The incident happened when the young girl was home alone while her parents had gone to the hospital. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused barged into her home and committed the assault. Kayamkulam Police Station Sub-Inspector Ratheesh Babu D completed the probe and submitted the chargesheet in the case. The investigating team included ASI Priya and CPOs Soumya and Ratheesh, while Special Prosecutor Advocate Raghu S appeared for the prosecution side.

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