A fire extinguisher cylinder exploded at a scrap shop in Uliyannoor, Aluva, near Kochi, killing Chandrappan, a resident of SM Puram in Choornikkara. He reportedly died on the spot while attempting to open the cylinder. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established.c

A man died on the spot after a fire extinguisher cylinder exploded at a scrap shop in Uliyannoor, Aluva, in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. The deceased, identified as Chandrappan, was a resident of SM Puram in Choornikkara near Aluva.

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According to initial reports, the incident occurred while Chandrappan was attempting to open the fire extinguisher cylinder at the scrap shop. The cylinder suddenly exploded, causing fatal injuries. He died at the scene due to the impact of the blast. The incident has raised concerns over the risks associated with handling discarded cylinders and other pressurised containers at scrap shops. Such items can retain pressure even after they are no longer in use, making attempts to dismantle or open them potentially dangerous.

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Further details about the circumstances leading to the explosion are awaited. It is not yet clear whether the cylinder had been examined before the attempt to open it or whether any safety precautions were taken. The incident took place in Uliyannoor, a locality in Aluva, near Kochi. The exact cause of the explosion and the circumstances surrounding Chandrappan’s death are yet to be established. Further information regarding the incident, including any official statement from the authorities, is awaited.