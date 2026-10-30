Thiruvallam police arrested a 37-year-old man for hitting his friend on the head with a stone after he refused a Rs 100 loan. The victim sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvallam police arrested a man for attacking his friend with a stone after he refused to lend him a small sum of money. The arrested person is Biju, 37, currently residing near Vandithadam Shiva Temple at Kovil Vila house and originally from Karamana Kalady Thoppu Vilakam Vayal Muttath house. The attack happened on Monday.

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Biju is a close friend of Rajesh, 36, who lives near Pachalloor School. Biju asked Rajesh for a loan of Rs 100 on Monday. A heated argument broke out between them when Rajesh refused to give the money. Biju picked up a stone during the fight and hit Rajesh straight on his head. Local residents rushed the injured Rajesh to the hospital. Thiruvallam Inspector V M Sreekumar led the police team that caught the accused right after getting the victim's complaint. Police have initiated further legal actions against him.

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