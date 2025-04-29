BK Hariprasad condemned the BJP's criticism, alleging that his statement was twisted. He accused the BJP of using social media politics and slogans to spoil the atmosphere. He questioned central government's inaction in response to terror attacks.

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad strongly condemned the BJP's criticism of the statement "Congress ke haath – Pakistan ke saath". Accusing the BJP of twisting his six-month-old statement, he said they are using social media politics and slogans to spoil the atmosphere.

Hariprasad mocked the BJP as slogan shouters, saying slogans are their fertilizer and food. He questioned the central government's behaviour, highlighting Congress's clear support against terror attacks on Indians. He asked why central leaders haven't offered condolences, why Modi avoids all-party meetings, and why an emergency Parliament session hasn't been called.

Accusing Nagpur and WhatsApp universities of ruining the country, he questioned why IPL matches aren't stopped when the entire nation is grieving the Pahalgam attack. BK Hariprasad lashed out, suggesting it's because Amit Shah's son shouldn't be inconvenienced.

Referring to Shivraj Patil's resignation during the 26/11 attacks, Hariprasad said the central government itself admitted its mistake. He demanded an emergency session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss everything. He clarified that Congress's stance on the country is clear, without any confusion.