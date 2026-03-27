Karnataka legislators across party lines have demanded free tickets and preferential treatment for the 2026 IPL matches from the state's cricket association. Arguing they are “VIPs” who should not be treated like ordinary citizens, they cited the government support the association receives.

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), with legislators across party lines demanding free match tickets and preferential treatment—sparking a wider debate on political entitlement.

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The issue surfaced during the Assembly session, where Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar demanded that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) allocate at least five tickets per MLA. He argued that elected representatives deserved special consideration, stating MLAs are “VIPs” and “cannot stand in the queue.”

The demand did not remain isolated. Lawmakers from both the ruling party and the opposition echoed similar concerns, alleging that they were being treated disrespectfully by the KSCA. Some MLAs complained that they were either denied tickets or asked to book them online like ordinary citizens, which they viewed as inappropriate for public representatives.

Kashappanavar further criticized the cricket body, pointing out that it benefits from government support, including security and infrastructure. “They are taking all facilities from the government… but not respecting MLAs,” he said, questioning why legislators should be made to struggle for tickets.

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The controversy intensified as opposition leaders joined the debate. Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka accused the KSCA of charging exorbitant prices for tickets despite receiving land from the government at nominal rates. He argued that the association was “looting” elected representatives while enjoying state-backed privileges.

Some MLAs also demanded separate seating arrangements or dedicated lounges, claiming that general seating fails to reflect their status. “When we go to watch the match, we don’t get respect,” one legislator said, pushing for exclusive enclosures for ministers and MLAs.

Responding to the uproar, Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader suggested that the government intervene and engage with the KSCA to resolve the issue. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assured the House that he would take up the matter with the association, indicating a possible administrative solution.

The IPL 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, with Bengaluru hosting key matches, adding urgency to the dispute.

However, the episode has triggered criticism beyond political circles, with many questioning whether elected representatives should demand privileges for sporting events. The debate now extends beyond tickets—raising larger questions about accountability, public perception, and the limits of VIP culture in a democracy.

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