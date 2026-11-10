A disturbing video showing thousands of flies swarming over trays of sweets at a shop in Haryana's Bhiwani has raised serious questions about food hygiene and public health safety.

A disturbing video showing thousands of flies swarming over trays of sweets at a shop in Haryana's Bhiwani has raised serious questions about food hygiene and public health safety.

The video, reportedly recorded near Bhiwani's old bus stand, shows a sweet vendor sitting outside his shop, with several trays of sweets displayed on tables covered with white cloth. However, what catches the eye is the alarming number of flies hovering over and crawling across the sweets, even as customers gather around the stall and continue making purchases.

The man recording the video can be heard saying, “Purana bus stand pe hai yeh aur yeh makkhi dekho (This is at the old bus stand. Look at these flies).”

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The video quickly attracted criticism from social media users, with several expressing disbelief over customers continuing to purchase sweets despite the visibly unhygienic conditions.

One user criticised the lack of food safety awareness and enforcement, commenting: “People are still buying and eating these sweets. Food safety is a joke in this country.”

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on poor food hygiene practices at roadside stalls and the need for stricter monitoring of food vendors. Social media users have also questioned whether food safety officials are conducting regular inspections to ensure that such blatant violations do not put consumers' health at risk.