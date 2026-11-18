A Kodagu man was fined ₹5,000 for ganja consumption and ordered by a court to assist traffic police in regulating vehicles and pedestrians in Siddapura for an entire day.

In an unusual instance of community service, a man in Siddapura town of Kodagu district was directed to regulate traffic alongside police personnel as part of a court-ordered punishment for consuming ganja (cannabis). The incident, which took place on November 15, has drawn attention to the court's decision to assign public service as part of the penalty. The individual, identified as Aseem, a resident of Siddapura, was fined ₹5,000 and instructed to assist the traffic police for an entire day.

Under police supervision, he helped manage vehicular movement and pedestrian traffic in the town. The unusual assignment turned his punishment into an opportunity to contribute to a public service activity.

Court Orders Community Service For Ganja Consumption

According to the details of the incident, Aseem was penalised for consuming ganja, with the court imposing a fine of ₹5,000. In addition to the monetary penalty, the court directed him to undertake community service as part of his punishment.

Acting on the court's instructions, Aseem reported for duty in Siddapura on November 15. He was assigned to assist traffic police personnel in regulating vehicles and ensuring the smooth movement of traffic across the town.

The unusual assignment required him to work alongside police officers, helping manage road traffic and facilitate the safe movement of pedestrians. The activity was carried out under police supervision to ensure compliance with the court's directions.

Traffic Management Becomes Part Of The Punishment

As part of his community service, Aseem spent the day assisting traffic police personnel with their routine responsibilities. His duties included regulating vehicular movement and helping pedestrians cross the roads safely, ensuring that traffic continued to flow smoothly.

Instead of limiting the punishment to a financial penalty, the court also assigned him a responsibility that involved serving the public. Such an approach is intended to help offenders understand their social responsibilities while giving them an opportunity to contribute positively to the community.

The incident has attracted attention because of the unusual nature of the punishment, with an individual penalised in a ganja consumption case being asked to assist the police in maintaining traffic discipline.

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Similar Incident Reported In Kadur Earlier This Year

A similar instance of court-directed community service was reported in the Kadur sub-division of Karnataka in March this year. In that case, an individual caught riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol was directed to stand by the roadside holding a board displaying traffic rules.

According to an NDTV report, the individual admitted guilt before the court, following which the unusual punishment was assigned. A police officer was stationed nearby to ensure that he held the signboard for the prescribed duration.

The exercise was intended to make the individual reflect on road safety and the importance of following traffic regulations. It also served as a public reminder of the consequences of violating traffic rules.

Community Service As An Alternative Form Of Punishment

The incidents in Siddapura and Kadur highlight an unconventional approach to punishment, in which offenders are assigned activities intended to benefit the public and encourage responsible behaviour.

In Siddapura, the individual assisted traffic police with managing vehicular and pedestrian movement, while in Kadur, the offender was asked to display traffic safety rules to motorists. Both cases involved public-facing activities carried out under police supervision.

These incidents have drawn attention to the use of community service as a corrective measure, with the objective extending beyond imposing fines or other conventional penalties. By involving offenders in activities that benefit the public, such measures can encourage them to recognise their responsibilities towards society.