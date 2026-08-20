A Bengaluru-based nutritionist’s viral Instagram video about loneliness in the city has sparked debate online. She cited long commutes, costly socialising and the lack of shared cultural celebrations as possible reasons.

Bengaluru is often described as a city full of opportunities, food, culture, green spaces and things to explore. However, beneath its fast-paced lifestyle, some residents say the city can also feel surprisingly isolating. A recent Instagram post by Bengaluru-based nutritionist Rebbecca Pinto has sparked a discussion about loneliness in the city, with her observations on long commutes, the cost of socialising and the absence of a shared city-wide cultural celebration prompting mixed reactions online.

Pinto said she had been feeling “damn lonely” in Bengaluru and shared on Instagram that she had been in contact with fewer people than she was during the COVID-19 pandemic. This prompted her to research what makes a city feel lonely and examine whether some of Bengaluru’s characteristics could be contributing to a sense of isolation.

Long Commutes Make Catch-Ups Difficult

Pinto first highlighted Bengaluru’s long commutes and connectivity issues as one of the reasons people may find it difficult to maintain social connections.

She pointed out that while people may be willing to meet for a short period, travelling across the city can take significantly longer. In such a situation, even a casual 20-minute catch-up can require hours of travel.

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and sprawling layout can therefore make meeting friends a time-consuming commitment, particularly for people who live and work in different parts of the city.

Bengaluru Has Plenty To Do, But Where Can People Simply Be?

Pinto also questioned whether Bengaluru has enough places where people can spend time without having to spend money.

She acknowledged that the city has plenty of attractions and activities, but argued that it has fewer spaces where people can simply spend time without having a specific plan. She compared this with cities where people can walk along a beach or watch the sunset without necessarily spending money.

According to Pinto, socialising in Bengaluru can often involve going to a cafe, restaurant, mall or another commercial establishment, making casual interactions more likely to come with a cost.

Shared Culture Could Help Build A Sense Of Community

However, Pinto said the point that made the most sense to her was the role of shared culture in bringing people together.

She cited Kolkata’s Durga Puja, Mumbai’s Ganpati Visarjan and Ahmedabad’s Uttarayan as examples of cultural celebrations that bring large sections of their respective cities together.

Pinto questioned whether Bengaluru has a similar event that can bring people from across the city together for three or four days, regardless of their neighbourhood, profession or social circle.

She also acknowledged that Bengaluru’s transient population, migration and cultural diversity could be factors behind the city’s fragmented social experience.

At the same time, Pinto clarified that her observations were influenced by her own experience and acknowledged that people may disagree with several of her points.

How Did Social Media React?

The Instagram post prompted several users to challenge Pinto’s observations, particularly her comments about Bengaluru’s attractions and the cost of socialising.

One user commented: "Actually banglore has more than 100 places as tourist attractions in and around 100km. Just google it or search in YouTube. Lots of museums, forts, palaces, parks, temples especially. Malls are always there. Loneliness is there as people are always busy in their lives. Only weekends people meet only if they know each other already. Stranger meetups are there but look online for these ."

Another user disagreed with the suggestion that socialising in Bengaluru requires money and highlighted some of the city’s public spaces and cultural hubs.

The user commented: "Ok, Commute and connectivity are fair points, but saying socialization here requires money isn't true. We have massive green spaces like Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, historic street fairs, and cultural hubs where thousands gather naturally. You just have to look beyond commercial spots to find the city's true heartbeat. "

A third user offered a different perspective on why Bengaluru may not have one celebration that brings the entire city together, commenting: "Bengaluru is just too culturally diverse for everyone to celebrate anything together ."

Is Bengaluru Really A Lonely City?

The reactions suggest that Bengaluru’s experience of loneliness may not necessarily be linked to a lack of things to do. The city has parks, heritage sites, temples, museums, cultural events and numerous communities where residents can meet and socialise.

Instead, the discussion may point towards a different challenge: finding the time and opportunity to build meaningful connections in a city where people often spend significant amounts of time commuting and working.

Pinto’s post has therefore opened up a wider conversation about Bengaluru loneliness, socialising in Bengaluru and whether the city’s fast-paced lifestyle makes it harder for residents to build a sense of community.

While there may be no single answer to whether Bengaluru is a lonely city, the debate shows that residents experience the city in very different ways. For some, its diversity and numerous public spaces provide plenty of opportunities to connect, while for others, long commutes, busy schedules and fragmented social circles can make the city feel surprisingly isolating.