A viral dashcam video shows two bikers in Bengaluru narrowly escaping death after crashing into a parked van while overtaking a bus. The reckless riding has sparked a debate on road safety online.

Bengaluru: In a heart-stopping moment captured on a dashcam, two men riding a bike narrowly escaped being crushed under a moving bus on Sarjapur Road on Monday. The video of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread concern over reckless riding and traffic safety in the city.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the two-wheeler, carrying a rider and a pillion passenger, both without helmets, tried to overtake a white bus at high speed from the left side. In their attempt to beat the traffic, they collided with a stationary van parked on the side of the road.

The dashcam footage begins with a typical scene of busy weekday traffic on Sarjapur Road, with scooters, cars, and pedestrians moving along a bustling stretch lined with roadside shops. Within seconds, the footage captures the bike hurtling past vehicles, dodging between lanes, and overtaking recklessly.

After overtaking a white car, the biker attempted to pass the bus by slipping through a tight gap between the bus and the road’s edge. In doing so, they seemingly failed to notice an auto-rickshaw and a van parked ahead. The bike struck the van, causing both the rider and the pillion passenger to lose balance and fall onto the road.

The visuals show the impact of throwing both individuals into the air before they hit the ground, landing just inches away from the wheels of the moving bus. The bus driver managed to bring the vehicle to a halt in time, avoiding what could have been a fatal accident.

The viral video of the accident has stirred intense debate online about road safety, speeding, and lane discipline. Social media users, especially on platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed outrage at the reckless behaviour of the rider and used the footage as a cautionary tale.

A widely shared comment by user Sunderdeep (@Volklub) read, “Two-wheelers should be used for going from A to B. Anything above 40 km/h is a call to Yamraaj. The government should print these stickers on speedometers!”

Other users added:

“They literally invited death. I hope they learn now!”

“Such reckless riding is far too common in Bengaluru. What if the bus driver hadn’t reacted in time?”

“Let this video serve as a lesson to all impatient riders on the road.”

Bengaluru Traffic Police have acknowledged the incident and are reviewing the dashcam footage. Officials are reinforcing the importance of wearing helmets, adhering to speed limits, and avoiding overtaking from unsafe angles. The traffic police have also been actively raising awareness through regular traffic advisories on their social media pages, urging riders to follow safety protocols and obey speed limits