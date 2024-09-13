Bengaluru: Brutal hit and run accident claims lives of 3 GKVK students on Airport road, probe underway

Three Bagalkote Horticulture University students tragically died in a bike accident on Kempegowda Airport Road while returning from a birthday celebration. The accident involved a collision with a lorry, leading to their immediate deaths. Police are investigating the exact cause and events.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, three students from Bagalkote Horticulture University lost their lives in a horrific bike accident on Kempegowda International Airport Road. The accident occurred while they were returning from a birthday celebration, resulting in all three dying on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Rohit (21), Harshvardhan (22), and Sujith (22), who were final-year students of B.Sc. Horticulture at GKVK, Yelahanka. The group had been celebrating Sujith's birthday at a dhaba near the Sadarhalli toll gate. While heading back around 1 am, their bike met with a fatal accident near Dash Square, Chikkajala.



According to police reports, the bike collided with a lorry near Chikkajala. All three students were triple riding on the same bike, which is believed to have contributed to the severity of the crash. The Chikkajala traffic police, using technical data, have tracked down the lorry involved, which fled the scene after the incident.

Rohit, who hailed from Hebbal, Sujith from Chikkaballapur, and Harsha from Srinivaspur, Kolar district, had been living in the same hostel. The trio had gone on two bikes with five friends to celebrate Sujith’s birthday at the dhaba. On their way back, their bike collided with the stone lorry, causing the bodies to be scattered across the road. The impact was so severe that the students' bodies were dismembered.

It was another lorry driver who discovered the gruesome scene and informed the police. The authorities quickly arrived at the scene, collected the remains, and sent them for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Chikkajala Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway.



The exact sequence of events leading to the accident remains unclear. Investigators are uncertain if the bike hit the lorry or vice versa, as the rear end of the bike remained undamaged, but the front was crushed. It is suspected that the bike may have rammed into the lorry from behind at high speed, causing the riders to lose control and be thrown off. Officials also believe that other vehicles may have run over the students after they fell.

Due to the students wearing dark-coloured clothes, drivers of the passing vehicles may have mistaken the bodies for discarded garments and unknowingly run over them. CCTV footage from KIA Road helped track down the lorry suspected to have run over the students’ bodies.



Sujith’s last conversation with his family was just a few hours before the tragedy. Around 9 pm, he had called his mother, informing her that he was going out with friends for dinner. His family was devastated to learn of his death within hours of the call.

Two other friends who were part of the birthday celebration went missing after the accident. The police attempted to contact them to gather information about the incident but were unable to reach them as their mobile phones were switched off.

