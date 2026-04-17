A Bengaluru man's LinkedIn post about a mother cleaning up after her baby puked in the Kolkata Metro has gone viral. The post praised her strong sense of civic duty, sparking widespread admiration on social media for her responsible actions in a public space.

A Bengaluru man posted about a lady who, after her baby puked inside the Kolkata Metro, quietly cleaned up, receiving accolades on social media for her sense of duty. The post detailing the events inside the Kolkata Metro was uploaded on LinkedIn by Pawan Patankar, an Assistant Manager at Flipkart.

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A toddler unexpectedly puked inside the metro coach, according to his post. Although other passengers would frequently become uncomfortable or avoid similar situations, what transpired next truly stuck out. Without hesitation or protest, the mother of the child assumed responsibility right away and used a handkerchief to wipe the floor.

According to Patankar, the action was a potent demonstration of civic responsibility. He highlighted that public areas, such as workplaces, roadways, and metro systems, are shared resources and that keeping them clean shouldn't be viewed as someone else's responsibility.

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"No complaints. No justifications. Just accountability," he said, adding that genuine change started with personal attitudes rather than laws.

How Did Netizens React?

In addition to discussing the significance of responsibility and civic conduct, people showered the post's comments area with admiration and pride. The mother's efforts were enthusiastically praised by social media users, who described them as a straightforward yet significant example of taking control of public areas. Many underlined how, despite their modest size, these actions show a greater sense of accountability and regard for shared spaces.

A number of users noted that genuine civic pride is seen in how people handle public property on a daily basis as well as in calling for improved infrastructure or services.

They observed that the woman's natural tendency to clean up right away rather than waiting for staff or authorities showed a mindset that puts the good of the group ahead of individual convenience.

Others said the deed established a benchmark for how others should act in similar circumstances, calling it a textbook example of civic sense. Additionally, there was a general belief that more people adopting these practices may greatly enhance public hygiene and cleanliness in cities.