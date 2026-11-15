A content creator left Bengaluru at 4 am in a Scorpio-N to reach his Bihar hometown for Chhath, covering 1,100 km on the first day and sharing the costs.

When Chhath comes around, even a distance of thousands of kilometres starts to feel small. A social media influencer working in the corporate world decided to celebrate the festival with his family in his Bihar hometown this year, loaded up his Scorpio-N and set off on a 2,100 km road trip. Video of the journey has been doing the rounds online.

The drive began at exactly 4 am. Leaving behind the daily grind of Banashankari and Hebbal traffic, the car got onto the highway and picked up pace. Karnataka gave way to Andhra Pradesh and then Telangana, and the three states slipped behind without much notice. Windmills turning in the fields around Anantapur and the open sky only sharpened the urge to get home.

After 19 hours of continuous driving, he had covered 1,100 km on day one and reached Nagpur in Maharashtra, where he spent the night at the Air Force headquarters.

Budget is usually the first question anyone planning a road trip asks, and he shared the full arithmetic in his video. Fuel from Bengaluru to Nagpur came to roughly Rs 10,000. Food and snacks along the way added around Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

The route has more than 30 toll plazas, but he had prepared for that. An annual toll pass of Rs 2,000 meant he only had to pay additional toll on state highways.

He also had a useful piece of advice about night driving. The highway between Hyderabad and Nagpur turns deserted and unsettling after dark, he said, with neither proper lighting nor decent hotels along the way. Anyone on this route should plan the stop in advance, either halting at Hyderabad or pushing on to Nagpur only if they are a very experienced driver.

After the night in Nagpur, he crossed into Madhya Pradesh the next morning. Amid the greenery, he stopped for the state's well known poha and hot tea before continuing.