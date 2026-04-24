Ballari is witnessing public outrage after over 30 trees were reportedly cut for a road widening project amid severe heatwave conditions. A contractor is accused of planning to remove 234 trees, while the Forest Department has raised objections.

Ballari is already reeling under extreme summer heat, with temperatures making daily life extremely difficult for residents. In a city known for its scorching conditions, people are struggling even to remain comfortable inside their homes. Amid this worsening heat situation, large-scale tree felling has triggered widespread anger, as over 30 roadside trees have already been cut down in the name of a road widening project.

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A contractor has also been accused of planning to remove a total of 234 trees, which he claims are obstructing the development work. The incident has led to strong public outrage, with citizens questioning the continued loss of green cover during an already severe heatwave.

Over 30 Trees Already Felled

In the mining city of Ballari, where temperatures remain persistently high, environmental concerns are being overshadowed by infrastructure work. Instead of focusing on increasing green cover to combat the heat, several fully grown trees have reportedly been cut down for road expansion activities.

According to reports, a contractor has carried out tree felling along the stretch between VIMS Hospital in Ballari and Kolagal village. He claims that 234 trees fall within the project alignment and need to be removed for the widening work.

Forest Department Raises Objection

Despite objections from the Forest Department, tree cutting reportedly continued late into the night. Officials who attempted to intervene were allegedly obstructed during the incident.

It is further alleged that Forest Department staff were assaulted, and their mobile phones were damaged when they tried to record the activity. This has intensified concerns over the handling of the situation and raised questions about enforcement on the ground.

Public Outrage Over Tree Felling

The Forest Department has confirmed that permission for cutting the trees had been denied. However, the alleged continuation of tree felling despite this refusal has sparked widespread public anger.

Residents and environmental activists have strongly criticised the incident, stating that large-scale removal of trees during an already severe heatwave will only worsen the region’s climatic conditions. Calls have been made for strict action against those responsible and for stronger protection of existing green cover in the region.