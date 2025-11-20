Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan stated trees can't be cut forcefully for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik, promising a probe into a 'Chipko Andolan-style' protest by citizens opposing the felling of over 1,700 trees for Sadhugram expansion.

Maharashtra Water Minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday stated that trees cannot be cut down forcefully or without the necessary approvals, in response to a citizens' protest in Nashik against the cutting of trees for preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He assured the public that the matter is being investigated into the ongoing "Chipko Andolan-style" protest against the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) by the corporation, and that an open meeting would be held. He said, "Trees can't be cut down forcefully without the necessary approvals. The corporation is looking into this matter. I will conduct an open meeting here at the site to invite suggestions. We have also introduced an online procedure. Around 600-650 people have raised objections, and even suggestions through it, which will also be taken into consideration."

Citizens Stage 'Chipko Andolan-Style' Protest

Environmentalists and citizens in Nashik reportedly conducted a "Chipko Andolan-style" protest against the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) plan to cut down over 1,700 trees in the Tapovan area ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela. They were reported to be opposing the plan, arguing it is inconsistent with the "Green Kumbh" initiative and have demanded alternative sites or a tree-felling plan that doesn't harm old trees.

Sadhugram Expansion for Kumbh Mela

The trees were reported to be planned to be removed for the purpose of the expansion of Sadhugram (a temporary settlement for sadhus and mahants) for the upcoming Simhasta Kumbh Mela, scheduled for 2026-28.

The NMC planned to expand the Sadhugram area from 350 acres (used during the 2015 Kumbh Mela) to nearly 1,200 acres to accommodate the projected rise in the number of sadhus from 2.5 lakh in 2015 to around 10 lakh for the 2027 Kumbh Mela.

Protest Actions and Demands

Environmental activists named Raaju Desle, Rohan Deshpande, and Rajendra Bagul led the protest. Following the "Chipko Andolan-style", they were reported to be hugging the tree trunks.

The protesters were also reported to hold placards with slogans such as " Save Trees, Save the Environment" and "Clean Nashik, Green Nashik."

The protestors demanded transparency and an open public hearing on the matter, and suggested finding an alternative site for Sadhugram. (ANI)