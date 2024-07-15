Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IMD issues high alert for Bengaluru as heavy rainfall expected for 3 days

    Monsoon rains are intensifying across the state, with heavy downpours forecasted for Bengaluru, coastal, and hinterland regions due to a cyclone in the Arabian Sea. From July 15-19, severe rain is expected, prompting red alerts for coastal districts and several others. Meteorologist CS Patil urges residents to stay informed and take precautions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    Monsoon rains are fully active across the state, with heavy downpours expected in various regions. According to the Meteorological Department, the rains are particularly intense in most parts of the state, including Bengaluru, where heavy rainfall is forecasted for the next three days starting today.

    The coastal and southern hinterland regions are also bracing for significant rainfall, with a heavy rain forecast in these areas. Widespread rains are likely to hit North Karnataka as well. The Meteorological Department has attributed the heavy rain to a cyclone in the Arabian Sea, which is expected to enhance the rainfall activity across the state.

    From July 15 to 19, coastal districts can expect heavy rainfall. The northern and southern hinterland regions are also likely to experience similar weather conditions. Furthermore, widespread rain is anticipated to continue in many districts even after July 19.

    Given the severity of the situation, a red alert has been announced for coastal districts today. Similarly, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts are under a red alert. Heavy rain is also expected in Hassan and Belgaum districts, prompting an orange alert for today.

    Meteorologist CS Patil has emphasized the need for preparedness and caution during this period of intense rainfall. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
