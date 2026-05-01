Postal ballot recounting in the 2023 Sringeri Assembly election will begin on May 2 in Chikkamagaluru following a High Court order. The process will be held under tight security in the presence of candidates and officials to ensure transparency.

The Chikkamagaluru district administration is set to recount postal ballots from the 2023 Sringeri Assembly election following a directive from the High Court. District Collector and District Election Officer NM Nagaraj confirmed that the re-verification and recounting process will be held on May 2 at 9 am in the presence of all candidates and their representatives.

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Counting Arrangements At IDSG College

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nagaraj said all arrangements have been completed on the first floor of IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru.

The strongroom will be opened between 7 and 7:30 am. The postal ballots for the Sringeri constituency will then be transported to the counting centre under heavy police security and GPS tracking. The official counting process will begin at 9 am, he said.

Two-Stage Recounting Process

Gaurav Kumar Shetty, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary (Administration) and Election Officer, stated that the recount will be conducted in the presence of all 12 candidates or their authorised agents. The process will take place in two stages. First, rejected postal ballots will be re-examined. Later, any ballots found to be valid will be added to the previously counted votes for the final tally.

Postal Ballot Statistics

Out of a total of 1,822 postal ballots received, 1,543 were marked valid, while 279 were initially rejected. If any of the rejected ballots are found valid during re-verification, they will be included in the final count.

Heavy Security Deployment

A team comprising six officials, including an Election Officer, Assistant Election Officer, counting assistants, a supervisor, and a micro-observer, has been assigned for the process. In addition, more than 500 police personnel will be deployed to secure ballot movement and the counting centre.

Strict Rules At Counting Centre

Authorities have enforced strict guidelines to maintain order. Once the counting begins, candidates or agents who leave the premises will not be permitted to re-enter. These measures are aimed at ensuring transparency and discipline throughout the process.

Candidate Briefing And Procedure Details

Before the recount, District Collector NM Nagaraj held a meeting with the candidates to explain the procedure. The meeting was attended by MLA Rajegowda, defeated candidate DN Jeevaraj, and JD(S) candidate Sudhakar S Shetty, among others.

Postal Ballot Verification Rules

Postal ballot verification will strictly follow Election Commission guidelines. Form 13(C) is the main envelope, Form 13(B) is the voter declaration, and Form 13(A) is the ballot paper. Form 13(B) is mandatory, and any missing declaration or absence of attestation by a gazetted officer will lead to rejection. Ballots will also be declared invalid if signatures are missing, serial numbers do not match, or if multiple or unclear markings are found.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of the counting centre. The sale of alcohol has been banned within a one-kilometre radius from 6 am to 11 pm. Public gatherings of more than five people are restricted, while victory processions, loudspeakers, and sloganeering have been prohibited. Cyber cafés and photocopy shops in the vicinity have also been ordered to remain temporarily closed.

Administration Vows Fair And Transparent Process

The district administration has assured that all precautions are in place to ensure a transparent, fair, and peaceful recount process. Officials confirmed that standard postal ballot verification procedures will be strictly followed throughout the exercise.