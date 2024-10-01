Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA scam: 'CM could've avoided prosecution if he listened to me', says former BJP MP Pratap Simha

    Former BJP MP Pratap Simha criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for delaying action on the MUDA land scam, claiming it has harmed the CM's political future. Simha also questioned the implications of the CM’s wife's site return and expressed concerns over corruption among officials, particularly Officer Chandrasekhar.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Former BJP MP Pratap Simha has publicly criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the ongoing MUDA land scam, stating that the CM should have acted sooner to return the disputed land. In a media interaction in the city on Tuesday, Simha remarked, “Two and a half months ago, I told the CM to return the illegal site in question. I warned that 14 sites should not ruin the CM's political life for so many years. Had he acted on this advice two and a half months ago, the prosecution and this case might have been avoided today.”

    Simha emphasized that the delay in resolving the matter has only worsened the situation for the Chief Minister. He added, “The chair was not moving; this has become a significant issue. CM Siddaramaiah is in this predicament due to his close association with individuals who are questionable in their integrity.”

    During the discussion, the former MP also addressed the return of the site by the CM’s wife to MUDA, questioning the timing and the implications of this action. He said, “This situation exemplifies how keeping your family close while in power can backfire. If a thief returns what they stole, does that mean the case is closed? No, it does not. When I learned that the CM's site was valued at 64 crores, my respect and confidence in him plummeted. While his wife’s return to the site is a step, it is not enough. An investigation is still necessary.”

    Simha recounted his involvement in the issue during the Varuna election, clarifying, “My wife’s name was mentioned, but this is not a personal attack; I chose to remain silent. Politicians should protect their families. History has shown that past CMs have faced jail time because of their family members' actions. Now, the CM’s emotional appeal regarding his wife is falling flat. Parvathamma made a significant mistake by defending the site for so long instead of addressing her husband's alleged wrongdoing. If the site is returned, why was there a fight over this matter in the High Court?”

    Turning his attention to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Lokayukta ADGP Jatapati, Simha expressed his concerns about the level of corruption among officials. He stated, “Officials can be more corrupt than politicians. If Kumaraswamy has evidence against Officer Chandrasekhar, he should pursue a defamation case.”

    Simha also pointed out that Chandrasekhar is not a Karnataka cadre officer but belongs to the Himachal cadre, questioning his presence in Karnataka. “Chandrasekhar should leave our state. If anyone had called the CM or DCM derogatory names, they would not remain silent. Chandrasekhar should be suspended immediately. Remarks against Kannadiga Kumaraswamy will not be tolerated. Mr. Chandrasekhar, watch your language. If you are looking for pigs, go to Andhra; there are plenty there.”

