'Never wished for wealth': Karnataka CM's wife returns 14 sites after ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvati, voluntarily returned 14 controversial MUDA-allotted sites, citing her disinterest in wealth and property. Emphasizing her husband's integrity, she denied any misconduct and called for a full investigation into the land allocation allegations, attributing them to political malice.

Karnataka CM's wife, Parvati, has voluntarily returned 14 controversial sites allotted by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The land allotment had sparked political controversies over the past few months, with allegations of misconduct surrounding the acquisition.

In a public statement, Parvati clarified her decision, emphasizing her disinterest in wealth and property. She stated, "I never desired a house, property, gold, or wealth. These plots are nothing more than my husband's honour to me. I followed my conscience and returned to the sites without consulting anyone."



She further added that she had made this decision after deep introspection, driven by the call of her atma Sakshi (inner conscience). Parvati revealed that she did not discuss the matter with her husband, CM Siddaramaiah, or their son before deciding to return the sites.

Full text:

In her letter, Parvati mentioned that throughout her husband's 40-year political career, he had maintained a strict code of ethics, ensuring no taint of corruption ever stained his image. She wrote, "I have always refrained from getting involved in public or political life to avoid causing embarrassment to him. I never sought wealth, property, or luxury. My husband's honour and reputation mean more to me than any material possession."

Parvati expressed her pride in the respect and love Siddaramaiah receives from the people of Karnataka. However, she conveyed her disappointment over the allegations regarding the MUDA sites in Mysuru. She stated, "It is painful to see my husband's name associated with such allegations. I had no intention of acquiring anything through his position in power."



Reflecting on the land issue, Parvati shared that she never anticipated that land acquired by her brother as part of their family’s property division would turn into a controversy. She emphasized, "This property is insignificant to me compared to the dignity, honour, and comfort of my husband."

MUDA sites returned

In her letter to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Parvati requested the cancellation of the deed for the 14 sites and announced their return. She revealed that her family’s land measuring 3 acres and 16 guntas in Survey No. 464, Kasaba Hobli, Kesare village in Mysuru, was used by the authority without proper land acquisition. As compensation, MUDA allotted her 14 plots. However, she has now voluntarily handed them back.

In her concluding remarks, Parvati called for a thorough investigation into the MUDA land case. She stated, "I demand that all the allegations related to this land allocation be investigated fully. Political malice is behind these charges, and justice must prevail."



Her decision to return to the sites has added a new dimension to the ongoing controversy, as she emphasized that the accusations were made with political intent. Despite this, Parvati stood firm on her choice, stating, "I made this decision on the day I heard the allegations, but delayed it as some well-wishers advised me not to rush."

With this unexpected move, the MUDA land controversy, which has caused ripples in both state and national politics, has taken a dramatic turn.

