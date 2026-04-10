Former MP Pratap Simha has dismissed rumours about renaming Mysuru’s Ashokapuram railway station, stating there is no proposal for a name change. He emphasised that his focus remains on development and inclusion under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Former Member of Parliament Pratap Simha has put an end to speculation surrounding a possible name change of Ashokapuram railway station in Mysuru. Addressing the media, he clarified that there is no proposal to rename the station and emphasised that his priority remains development. His statement comes amid rumours circulating in recent days, which have sparked discussion among residents.

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Push For ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ Scheme

Simha stated that he recently discussed the overall development of Mysuru with Union Minister V Somanna during the latter’s visit to the city. He highlighted that 61 railway stations across Karnataka are being upgraded under the Central Government’s ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme. He added that he has requested the inclusion of Ashokapuram railway station under the same initiative.

₹40 Crore Grant Likely

If Ashokapuram railway station is included in the scheme, it is expected to receive a grant of around ₹40 crore. The funds will be utilised to upgrade infrastructure and provide passengers with modern, state-of-the-art facilities. Simha noted that he had earlier worked towards the station’s development during his tenure as an MP and would continue to do so.

Dismisses Rumours Of Name Change

Dismissing the speculation, Simha said that there is no plan to change the station’s name and urged the public not to believe misinformation. He remarked that his focus remains on ensuring development for the people of Mysuru-Kodagu and accused certain sections of spreading false rumours.

Focus On Cleanliness Drive

In addition to development initiatives, Simha has also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in Mysuru. He has initiated a drive to remove illegal flex banners across the city and stated that improving sanitation, particularly around the Ring Road, will be a priority in the coming days.