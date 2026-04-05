Indian Railways has sanctioned a Rs 398.36 crore project to install a 4x48 Optical Fibre Cable backbone in the Ahmedabad and Ratlam Divisions of Western Railway, enhancing communication, reliability, and supporting the Kavach signalling system.

Indian Railways has sanctioned an important project for strengthening its communication infrastructure in Western Railway with the approval of the provision of 4x48 Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Backbone in Ahmedabad and Ratlam Divisions at a total cost of Rs. 398.36 crore.

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Project Funding and Framework

The project has been approved under the umbrella work titled "Provision of Kavach with communication backbone of Long Term Evolution (LTE) on balance routes of Indian Railways (Umbrella Work 2024-25)", which has an overall sanctioned cost of Rs. 27,693 crore under Works Programme 2024-25 (PH-33). A sub-umbrella work for Western Railway has also been approved at a cost of Rs. 2,800 crore, under which this project has been taken up.

Scope and Modernisation Benefits

As part of the approved work, 2x48 fibre OFC cables will be provided over 1929 Route Kilometres (RKm) across Western Railway. This includes:1456 RKm in Ahmedabad Division and 473 RKm in Ratlam Division. This significant augmentation of the communication backbone will enhance the capacity, reliability, and efficiency of railway communication systems. It will also support modern signalling systems, including the implementation of Kavach, enabling seamless data transmission across the network. This initiative marks another step towards modernisation, safety enhancement and digital transformation of Indian Railways, ensuring improved operational efficiency and better service delivery for passengers and freight operations. (ANI)