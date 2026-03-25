Bengaluru Traffic Police have resumed towing vehicles from no-parking zones to curb congestion. A trial run begins soon in CBD areas. Violators face a ₹500 fine plus towing charges of ₹650 for two-wheelers and ₹1,000 for cars, with stricter enforcement across the city.

After a gap of a few years, Bengaluru is set to reintroduce vehicle towing from ‘No Parking’ zones to tackle rising traffic congestion. With an increasing number of vehicles being parked haphazardly along roadsides, traffic jams have become a persistent issue. The Bengaluru Traffic Police, in collaboration with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), have announced the return of the towing system, this time with higher fines and stricter enforcement, particularly in high-traffic areas.

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Trial Run to Begin in Two Days

A trial run of the towing operation will begin within the next two days. The first phase will focus on no-parking areas such as M.G. Road and the streets around Vidhana Soudha. Strict action will be taken against vehicles parked in violation of rules. The operation will be jointly conducted by the Traffic Police and GBA, initially covering the central and western city corporation areas.

Fines and Towing Charges Explained

Parking in a ‘No Parking’ zone will now be considerably more expensive. The fine for violating the rule is ₹500. In addition, vehicle owners will have to pay towing charges of ₹650 for two-wheelers such as motorcycles and ₹1,000 for cars and other vehicles.

Three Towing Vehicles Already Deployed

The GBA has already deployed three towing vehicles for this initiative, with more expected to be introduced in phases across the city. Authorities hope this move will help ease traffic congestion and provide a long-term solution to Bengaluru’s persistent traffic woes.