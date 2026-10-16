Four people were killed and 31 injured after a private AC sleeper bus collided head-on with a lorry near Periyapatna in Karnataka’s Mysuru district. Eight injured passengers are in critical condition, according to initial reports.

Four people were killed and 31 others injured after a private AC sleeper bus collided head-on with a lorry near Mysuru, Karnataka. The police have identified all four victims, including two men from Kozhikode in Kerala, the bus driver from Mysuru and the bus cleaner, who was also a Malayali. Eight of the injured passengers are reported to be in critical condition. The accident occurred within the limits of Periyapatna police station while the bus was travelling from Kozhikode to Bengaluru.

Four Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Aftab from Beypore in Kozhikode, Sajesh from Mankavu, bus driver Sunil from Mysuru, and bus cleaner Suhail, who was also from Kerala.

The private AC sleeper bus was travelling from Kozhikode to Bengaluru when it collided with a lorry heading from Periyapatna towards Mysuru.

Lorry Allegedly Swerved Into Opposite Lane

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred after the lorry suddenly swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the bus. Initial reports suggest that the lorry driver's negligence may have caused the crash. However, the exact circumstances of the accident are yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

31 Injured, Eight in Critical Condition

The collision left 31 people injured, including eight who are reported to be in critical condition. Rescue teams shifted the injured passengers to Periyapatna Government Hospital for treatment.

Further details about the condition of the injured passengers and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.