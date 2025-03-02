Uttarakhand avalanche death toll rises to 7 as rescue ops continue for missing worker

Body of 3 more workers missing in the avalanche that hit near Mana village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 28 have been recovered by the Army, an official said on Sunday.

A devastating avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, burying 54 workers under thick snow. Rescue teams have successfully saved 46 workers, while seven have tragically lost their lives. Efforts are ongoing to locate one remaining missing worker.

The avalanche, which buried eight worker accommodations (containers), severely hampered rescue operations due to heavy snowfall and rain. However, with improved weather conditions, over 200 personnel from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), BRO, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have intensified search efforts.

Among the deceased are Mohindra Pal and Jitendra Singh from Himachal Pradesh, Manjit Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Alok Yadav from Uttarakhand. Specialized tools, including Victim Locating Cameras (VLC), Thermal Imaging Cameras, Ground Penetration Radar, and avalanche rescue dogs, have been deployed to detect buried individuals, say reports.

The search and rescue operation for the missing workers is ongoing, with multiple forces, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, working collaboratively to provide assistance, Uttarakhand chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this morning.

He added that ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being utilised to locate the missing workers.

He mentioned that weather conditions in the area are improving, but the possibility of avalanches remains high, prompting authorities to halt work in high-altitude areas as a precaution.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, said earlier today, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed four deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorised leave, and he is home. The total number has been reduced to 54, out of which four people are still missing..."

According to Indian Air Force officials, a Mi-17 helicopter airlifted the drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations today in the avalanche-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli since Saturday in the avalanche that happened at the BRO camp near Mana village in Joshimath on February 28.

The Badrinath-Joshimath highway remains blocked at multiple locations, making aerial rescue operations crucial. Six helicopters, including those from the Indian Army and Air Force, are transporting rescuers and equipment while airlifting injured workers to the Army Hospital in Joshimath.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta and Lieutenant General DG Mishra have reached the site to oversee rescue efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey and praised the swift response of rescue teams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation, assuring full support from central agencies.

