New bat species discovered in Sri Lanka by Osmania University-led research team

A team of international researchers led by Bhargavi Srinivasulu from Osmania University (OU) has discovered a new species of leaf-nosed bat, Hipposideros srilankaensis, endemic to Sri Lanka. This marks a significant addition to Southeast Asia’s biodiversity.

The new bat species is distinguished by unique morphological traits, including a broad noseleaf, distinct ear shape, and cranial features, as per a Times of India report. Genetic analysis confirmed its distinctiveness from other closely related species. The findings were published in the international taxonomy journal ‘Zootaxa’.

Additionally, the study re-evaluated the taxonomic status of Hipposideros brachyotus, previously considered a subspecies of Hipposideros galeritus. The research confirmed it as a distinct species endemic to India, further reshaping bat taxonomy in the region.

TOI reported that the study involved field surveys across India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, where researchers explored dense forests and caves to collect samples. Advanced morphometric analyses, echolocation call studies, and molecular phylogenetics were employed to establish the species' uniqueness.

Lead author Bhargavi Srinivasulu, from OU’s zoology department, highlighted the importance of the discovery. “Bats play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, and understanding their diversity is key to effective conservation strategies.”

She also emphasized that this research is just the beginning. “The genetic divergence observed suggests more undiscovered species across Southeast Asia. This lays the foundation for future studies on cryptic bat diversity.”

