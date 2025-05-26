A 3-year-old girl died in Mandya after a traffic police helmet check caused her parents to lose control of their bike. She was run over by a tempo near Nanda Circle while being rushed for emergency treatment.

Mandya: A tragic accident occurred near Nanda Circle in Mandya city on Sunday, where a 3-year-old child died on the spot, allegedly due to traffic police negligence. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the district, with the public expressing anger towards the police.

Incident details

Ashok and Vani, a couple from Goravanahalli in Maddur taluk, were taking their 3-year-old daughter, Hrithiksha, to MIMS Hospital in Mandya on their bike for emergency treatment after she was bitten by a dog. Traffic police stopped their bike for a helmet check near Nanda Circle in Mandya city. Due to the sudden stop, Ashok lost control of the bike, which fell on the road. A tempo coming from behind ran over Hrithiksha, who was thrown from the bike. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. Shocked by her death, the parents were seen mourning with their child in their lap amidst the road, a heartbreaking scene that brought tears to onlookers’ eyes.

This heart-wrenching incident occurred in front of MIMS Hospital on the old Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, disrupting traffic for some time. The deceased child, Hrithiksha, was the daughter of Vani and Ashok from Goravanahalli in Maddur taluk. A case has been registered at Mandya Traffic Police Station. The public has expressed outrage, accusing the police of prioritising rule enforcement over the family's emergency, leading to the loss of a life.

Condolences are being offered to the grieving parents and family of Hrithiksha. There are demands for the police to ensure such incidents are not repeated.