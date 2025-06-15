Image Credit : social media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 26°C

Bengaluru is expected to remain cloudy and breezy for most of the day. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will be intense.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 20°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Breezy with persistent rainfall expected throughout the day. The temperatures will remain pleasant. Tourists and local residents are advised to carry rain umbrellas and avoid water-logged areas.