Two men were arrested in Kunigal town of Tumakuru district for a brutal sword and machete attack in a public area. Police said the assault was premeditated and triggered by a personal dispute. The victims are stable, and the probe continues.

Police have arrested two accused in connection with a brutal assault involving a long sword and a machete in Kunigal town of Tumakuru district. The violent incident, which occurred in a public area and caused widespread panic, drew intense attention after videos of the attack went viral on social media. Police investigations have since revealed the motive behind the shocking assault.

Accused Identified, Victims Attacked in Public View

The arrested accused have been identified as Manju and Nagesh. On the night of January 31, the duo allegedly attacked Jagadish and Vijay with a long sword and a machete in a public place in Kunigal town. The assault was recorded by bystanders on mobile phones, and the footage later circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage and concern among local residents.

Attempted Murder Case Registered

Following the incident, Kunigal police registered a case of attempted murder and launched an investigation. The accused fled the scene after the attack; however, police traced and arrested Manju and Nagesh within hours of the case being registered.

Motive Revealed During Police Interrogation

During interrogation, police uncovered the motive behind the attack. Jagadish was reportedly in a relationship with the sister of Manju, one of the accused. Manju is said to have opposed the relationship. Recently, Jagadish attended the housewarming ceremony of Manju’s new house along with his sister, which reportedly angered Manju. He allegedly warned them against meeting before marriage and later convened a panchayat to address the matter.

Financial Dispute at Panchayat Triggered Violence

Police stated that during the panchayat, a financial dispute arose, during which Manju allegedly verbally abused Jagadish, accusing him of living off someone else’s money. The argument escalated, leading to a decision to take an oath at the Shani Deva temple. However, tensions flared again near the temple, resulting in a heated argument that quickly turned violent.

Premeditated Attack, Police Say

According to the investigation, Manju had purchased a long sword earlier that day and kept it in his car, indicating premeditation. As the altercation intensified near the temple, he allegedly retrieved the weapon and attacked Jagadish and Vijay. The second accused, Nagesh, is said to have supported Manju and actively participated in the assault.

Accused in Custody, Probe Continues

Police arrested the accused within hours of the incident and are continuing their interrogation. Officials said the condition of the injured victims is stable. Kunigal police stated that further investigation is underway to gather additional evidence and establish all circumstances surrounding the case. Authorities noted that the incident highlights how personal disputes can escalate and disturb public peace.