All KSRTC buses to soon have panic buttons, GPS integration

Taking a significant stride towards passenger safety and efficient public service, the Karnataka state cabinet has approved the integration of panic buttons and GPS systems across all Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. This initiative focuses primarily on ensuring the safety of women and children, mitigating potential untoward incidents.

Panic buttons, a key addition, empower passengers to immediately alert the KSRTC control room during emergencies. The control room personnel will promptly notify the nearest police station, enhancing the response time to critical situations.

Additionally, the GPS tracking system is set to provide real-time updates on bus location and speed, offering the public a tool to proactively address possible safety concerns.

The project draws inspiration from the Nirbhaya scheme and follows the footsteps of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation in adopting similar safety features. KSRTC's comprehensive project report secured approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with (MORTH) covering 70% of the expenses, and the state government bearing the rest.

Anticipated benefits of this initiative encompass enhanced transparency in public transportation. Passengers will gain access to a dedicated app for tracking buses, akin to the railway's train tracking system. This advancement is poised to minimize wait times and alleviate uncertainty about bus arrivals, delivering an improved commuting experience.

Simultaneously, the cabinet's endorsement of the Cyber Security Policy 2023 underscores the government's commitment to addressing cybercrimes and safeguarding data privacy. The policy seeks to raise public awareness through periodic programs organized by local bodies and panchayats.

Further demonstrating the government's proactive approach, the cabinet's approval of the full-fledged operations at the Centre of Excellence in Aerospace and Defence, located at Visvesvaraya Technological University, Bengaluru, signifies a significant step in research and study within these domains. Developed in collaboration with Dassault Systems, this Rs 391 crore project will establish an avant-garde 3D digital experience centre, solidifying its role as a hub for aerospace and defence research.

The multifaceted measures undertaken by the Karnataka government underscore its dedication to bolstering public safety, embracing technological advancement, and fostering awareness around cybersecurity and data privacy. Collectively, these initiatives contribute towards cultivating a secure and efficient living environment for the citizens of the state.