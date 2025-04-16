Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of targeting party leaders after the ED filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress plans nationwide protests in response.

Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the central government of "unnecessarily troubling" Congress leaders after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against party leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge vowed to hold protests nationwide against the move, alleging that the BJP is working against the law.

"There is nothing in the case... It was shut down for some time due to financial troubles. Sonia Gandhi tried to revive it with loans and donations. Now, they say that it is wrong to take a loan... BJP is working against the law. What is wrong is wrong, and we will prove it. Our protests will be held nationwide, and we want to tell the people that we are being troubled unnecessarily," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

On businessman Robert Vadra's ED interrogation in the Gurugram land case, the Congress president said, “It is his personal matter. He is capable of giving replies. The party has no say in it.”

A day earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congressmen Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25. The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers held protests against the Centre across the country.

Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das led a protest in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

While speaking to ANI, Bhakta Charan Das said that the protest is being organised in every state capital of India. He alleged that whenever the BJP faces problems in running the government and with the elections ahead in Bihar, they try to harass the Congress on the strength of the ED and IT (Income Tax).

"This protest is happening all over the country today, in every state capital. This protest is being done in front of the ED and IT offices, and this is because the ED has repeatedly called our leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who tortured and harassed them. Whenever the BJP faces problems in running the government, now there are elections in Bihar, and before the elections, their allies can withdraw support from them at any time, so they scare Congress with the strength of ED-IT," Bhakta Charan Das told ANI.

