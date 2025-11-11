Karnataka has formed its fifth high-level committee to review prison reforms after repeated security lapses and VIP treatment scandals at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Previous reform reports remain unimplemented.

Bengaluru: Over the past decade, successive governments in Karnataka have received four separate reports from high-level committees on prison reforms, yet none of these recommendations appear to have been meaningfully implemented. Despite repeated controversies, ranging from VIP treatment of inmates to security lapses and the smuggling of contraband, the reports continue to gather dust on government shelves. A fifth committee has now been formed under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) R Hithendra to once again review the functioning of the state’s prisons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bipin Gopalkrishna Committee (2014)

In 2014, the infamous criminal and serial rapist Jaishankar escaped from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, triggering a massive public outcry over poor security. The state government responded by appointing a high-level committee headed by Bipin Gopalkrishna, then Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to review prison security and recommend reforms.

The committee submitted its report soon after, highlighting several loopholes and suggesting corrective measures. However, there has been no clarity on whether any of its recommendations were ever implemented.

Vinay Kumar Committee (2017)

Three years later, in 2017, another scandal emerged when Tamil Nadu politician VK Sasikala Natarajan, then serving her sentence in a disproportionate assets case, was allegedly given VIP treatment at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The revelations led to widespread criticism of the prison administration and demands for accountability.

In response, the state government constituted a committee under retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, who had served as Additional Chief Secretary. The committee submitted its findings, but even after eight years, the contents of the report remain undisclosed to the public, and there is no evidence of any policy action based on its recommendations.

ADGP S Murugan Committee (2022)

In 2022, yet another controversy erupted when videos surfaced showing suspected terrorists and inmates using mobile phones inside Parappana Agrahara Prison. The government quickly formed a committee led by ADGP S Murugan to assess security lapses and propose reforms.

The Murugan Committee conducted a detailed review and submitted a report aimed at tightening prison surveillance and curbing illegal communications. However, apart from transferring a few officials, the government took no concrete steps to implement the report’s broader recommendations.

IGP Chandragupta Committee (2024)

In 2024, the issue resurfaced when allegations arose that Kannada actor Darshan and his associates, who were arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, were receiving preferential treatment while lodged in Parappana Agrahara. Photographs and videos appearing to support these claims went viral, intensifying public anger.

The government, led by the same ruling party, set up yet another reform panel under Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Chandragupta, then heading the Central Crime Branch (CCB). After extensive visits to various prisons, the committee submitted a comprehensive report four months ago.

The Chandragupta Committee report reportedly exposed several irregularities within state prisons and made key recommendations, including a transparent transfer policy for prison officers, regular psychological counselling for inmates and staff, and improved oversight mechanisms. Yet, apart from receiving the report, the government has taken no further action, leaving it shelved like its predecessors.

Reform Reports Gathering Dust

With four major committees’ findings lying ignored and a fifth one just constituted, experts and activists have criticised the state for its repeated failure to implement prison reforms. The persistence of VIP privileges, contraband smuggling, and security breaches suggests that systemic problems remain unaddressed despite years of official reviews.

Unless the latest committee’s recommendations are acted upon, observers warn that Karnataka’s prison system will continue to face the same challenges that past reports have long highlighted.