A two-year-old male black leopard was trapped in a Forest Department cage near Padmanabha's house in Shirlal, Karnataka. Officials said the animal appeared healthy and would be released into a reserved forest after a veterinary examination.

A rare black panther was trapped in a cage set up by the Forest Department at Manila in Shirlalu village. The cage had been placed near the house of a resident named Padmanabha after locals reported leopard movements in the area. The two-year-old male panther was caught on Saturday, prompting forest officials to rush to the spot and take charge of the situation. The animal appeared to be in good health, and officials said it would be released into a reserved forest after a veterinary examination.

Two-Year-Old Male Black Panther Trapped

Residents had recently reported leopard movements around the Manila area in Shirlalu village. In response, the Venur zone of the Forest Department installed a cage near Padmanabha's house a few days ago.

On Saturday, locals noticed that a two-year-old male black panther had been trapped inside the cage. Forest Department personnel immediately rushed to the spot and took charge of the animal.

Black Panthers Are Rare to Spot

Leopards typically have yellowish or brown coats with black spots. Black panthers, however, are rarely spotted in the wild. The term commonly refers to leopards with melanism, a genetic condition that results in unusually dark fur.

Venur Range Forest Officer Bharath U.G. said the panther appeared to be in good health. He added that the animal would be released safely into a reserved forest after a veterinary doctor examined it.

Aladangady branch Deputy Range Forest Officer Hariprasad, beat forester Manjunath B.S. and forest watchers Venkappa Naik and Poovappa Naik, along with local residents, participated in the operation.

A short while earlier, the Forest Department had also captured a normally coloured leopard in a similar cage in Shirlalu village.