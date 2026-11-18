A cow casually wandering near the entrance of Delhi's Karkardooma Metro Station has sparked attention on social media, raising concerns over the presence of stray animals around public transport facilities.

A cow casually wandering near the entrance of Delhi's Karkardooma Metro Station has sparked attention on social media, raising concerns over the presence of stray animals around public transport facilities. A photograph of the animal, shared on X, caught the attention of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which promptly responded to the complaint.

X user, Prateek Saini, posted a photograph showing a cow near the metro station entrance and tagged the DMRC.

Sharing the image, Saini wrote, "Things happening around metro station. At Karkardooma Metro Station."

Scroll to load tweet…

The photograph soon prompted a response from the DMRC, which apologised for the inconvenience and assured users that steps were being taken to prevent stray animals from entering station premises.

Responding to the post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Hi, any inconvenience is regretted. Suitable instructions have been reiterated to station staff to shoo off stray animals from station premises."

Scroll to load tweet…

"Also, we take up the matter with concerned civic authorities," DMRC added.

The metro authority also shared a feedback and complaint portal where commuters can raise concerns, submit queries and report similar issues.