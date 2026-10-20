Police in Karnataka’s Puttur have registered a case against three men for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a 27-year-old lodge employee on Saturday night.

Police in Karnataka’s Puttur have registered a case against three men for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a 27-year-old lodge employee on Saturday night. A video purportedly capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the alleged attack.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Rifai, a resident of Koila in Kadaba taluk, the accused Farooq, Sonu and Ishan allegedly approached him at the lodge where he works. The trio allegedly hurled abuses at him, physically assaulted him and threatened him with death.

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Acting on Rifai’s complaint, Puttur town police registered a case against the three men under Sections 126(2), 352, 351(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A video clip of the incident has since surfaced on social media. The footage purportedly shows the accused verbally abusing, assaulting and threatening the lodge employee.

Police are investigating the case.