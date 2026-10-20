A Gujarat postal employee allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the treacherous Konkankada cliff at Harishchandragad on October 12, leaving behind a 13-minute video in which he spoke about the mental distress he reportedly faced amid a matrimonial dispute.

A Gujarat postal employee allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the treacherous Konkankada cliff at Harishchandragad on October 12, leaving behind a 13-minute video in which he spoke about the mental distress he reportedly faced amid a matrimonial dispute and called for changes to laws governing such cases.

The deceased, identified as Vishwaraj Gohil, was a resident of Chitra in Bhavnagar and originally hailed from Rajpara. He allegedly jumped into a nearly 1,700-foot-deep gorge situated along the borders of Thane, Pune and Ahilyanagar districts.

In the video recorded before his death, Gohil spoke at length about his marital dispute, levelled allegations against his in-laws and urged authorities to review the implementation of laws concerning domestic violence and matrimonial disputes. His allegations have not been independently verified.

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According to available information, Gohil married Dhaaraba Ajaysinh Sarvaiya on February 8, 2026. However, tensions reportedly escalated when his wife submitted a complaint to the police on September 12, alleging domestic violence following a marital dispute. The complaint prompted a police inquiry, and Gohil appeared in court on October 9 in connection with the matter.

In his video, Gohil claimed that the ongoing dispute had caused him severe mental distress and alleged that his family had been subjected to false accusations. He also raised concerns over reconciliation proceedings and a separate dispute involving jewellery. Motorcycle, Mobile Phone Found Near Cliff The incident came to light after passersby spotted a motorcycle and a mobile phone near the edge of the cliff and alerted Rajur police in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district.

Police subsequently contacted Gohil's family, who reportedly informed them about the video they had received, providing investigators with crucial information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Given the staggering depth of the gorge and the challenging terrain, police deployed a drone camera to locate the body. A recovery operation was subsequently launched with the assistance of mountaineers.

After nearly 24 hours of efforts, the body was recovered on Friday and later transported to Bhavnagar. Police Register Accidental Death Report Since the location where the body was found falls under the jurisdiction of Tokawade police station in Thane Rural, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered there.

Confirming the development, Shitalkumar Naik, assistant police inspector at Tokawade police station, said, “We have registered an ADR in the case. Further action will be taken based on the statements of family members and the findings of the investigation, including an examination of the video recorded by the deceased before his death.”

Police are expected to examine the video and record statements from family members as part of the investigation.