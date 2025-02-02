Karnataka man stunned as women conquer 15 km night walk, win Rs 4 lakh bet; Here's what happened

A casual conversation in Kolar's Karanjikatte area turned into a surprising fitness challenge when a group of women accepted a bet from Appi to walk nonstop to the nearby town of Narasapura, 15 km away.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Kolar: In a surprising test of endurance, a relaxed post-dinner conversation among neighbors in Kolar's Karanjikatte area (65 km from Bengaluru) quickly escalated into a fitness challenge. This unexpected contest left a middle-aged man Rs 4 lakh poorer, while four local women walked away with a significant boost in both confidence and cash. 

The event unfolded on Tuesday at 5th Cross, when a group of women, immersed in their casual evening chats, shared their desire to undertake a pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Appi (name changed upon request), who was standing nearby and overhearing the women's conversation, couldn't resist interjecting. With a scoff, he remarked, "Ladies, it involves a lot of walking and trekking—you wouldn't be able to handle it!"

The women confidently responded, asserting that they had the strength and determination to complete the tough journey. Not one to back down, Appi, in a lighthearted manner, issued a challenge: "If anyone walks nonstop to the nearby town of Narasapura, which is 15 km away, I'll give them 10 grams of gold!"

The women, however, asked for Rs 1 lakh in cash instead. Appi, assuming they were just talk, agreed to the demand.

With the terms set, local elders gave their approval, and the husbands, likely a mix of supportive and curious, agreed as well. The condition was clear: if the women failed to complete the challenge, they would owe Appi Rs 50,000 each.

At 10:45 pm, the women began their night walk, with a car in front, another following, and a group of excited bikers escorting them like a VIP procession. As they covered the first 5 km, Appi began to sweat—not from the walk, but from the realization that these women were serious about their challenge. Panicking, he rushed to catch up with them, offering Rs 10,000 each. "Take this and let’s call it a night!" he suggested. But the women simply laughed and pressed on, undeterred.

After the women crossed the 10km mark, Appi, desperate to protect his finances, raised his offer to Rs 50,000 each. However, by now, the women were fully focused on their goal—nothing short of victory would satisfy them. Finally, to the astonishment of Appi and his now-silent supporters, the women proudly reached Narasapura at 1:10 am the following day. True to his word, Appi handed over Rs 50,000 to each woman on the spot and promised to settle the remaining amount over the weekend, as confirmed by the husband of one of the walkers.

