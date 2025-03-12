Raichur burns at 41.4°C! Karnataka reels under intense early summer heat

Read Full Article

The summer heat is intensifying across Karnataka, with Raichur recording a scorching 41.4 degrees Celsius at the very start of the season. As temperatures soar, people across the state are struggling to cope with the sweltering weather.

According to the latest weather report released on Monday, Raichur registered the highest temperature in the state at 41.4°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C. Neighboring districts are also feeling the heat, with Koppal recording 40.7°C, Uttara Kannada and Dharwad at 40.5°C, Kalaburagi at 40.04°C, and Bagalkot at 40.1°C. In total, six districts have already crossed the 40-degree mark, indicating an extremely hot summer ahead.

With the sun blazing from early morning, stepping outside has become unbearable. By midday, the scorching heat is pushing people to seek shade wherever possible. Many are relying on helmets, caps, and cold drinks to stay cool, while the demand for cooling beverages such as buttermilk, sugarcane juice, and fruit juices has surged.

Since summer has only just begun, meteorologists predict a further rise in temperatures in April and May. The heat is already taking a toll on people’s health, making it essential to take necessary precautions. The increased temperatures have also affected humidity levels. Last week, humidity was recorded between 50 to 55 percent, but this week, it has dropped slightly to 45 to 50 percent. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures are rising, leaving people feeling warm even during their sleep.

With temperatures soaring, people are turning to traditional cooling methods. Clay pots, which help keep water naturally cool, are in high demand. Apart from locally made pots, various types of earthenware from states like Rajasthan are also popular in the market.

As Karnataka battles extreme heat, people are urged to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak hours, and take necessary measures to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

