Karnataka: Madhugiri DySP suspended after video of sexually harassing woman in toilet goes viral (WATCH)

DySP B Ramachandrappa was suspended after a video surfaced showing him engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman inside a bathroom at the Madhugiri police station.

Karnataka Madhugiri DySP suspended after video of sexually harassing woman in toilet goes viral (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 8:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Madhugiri sub-division, Tumakuru, Karnataka, B Ramachandrappa, was suspended on Friday by the state government following the circulation of a disturbing video. The footage, which surfaced on Thursday night, shows Ramachandrappa engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman inside the bathroom of his office in Madhugiri.

The 35-second video, captured by an unidentified individual, shows Ramachandrappa and the woman in the bathroom, with the woman standing in front of the officer. The video reportedly ceased abruptly when the woman noticed the recording and sought cover behind the DySP.

According to police sources, the woman had visited the Madhugiri police station earlier in the day to file a complaint. As others engaged with the investigating officer, Ramachandrappa allegedly befriended the woman and took her aside. They were later seen walking toward the building’s corner, which led to the bathroom, where the alleged incident took place.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok KV confirmed the incident and stated that the matter was promptly reported to senior police officers. "A report on the incident was submitted by the SP to the inspector general of police (Central range), and the IGP submitted it to the director general and inspector general of police (DG-IGP) Alok Mohan, who suspended him on Friday evening," a TOI report said quoting police sources.

Ramachandrappa, previously assigned to Koratagere, which is the constituency of Home Minister G Parameshwara, now faces an internal investigation. Authorities are continuing to examine the situation and determine the next steps.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the conduct of police officers and their professional ethics. The state government has vowed to take appropriate action to ensure such incidents do not recur.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi vkp

Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi

Karnataka: Woman kills husband, chops body in 2 pieces over financial disputes in Belagavi vkp

Karnataka: Woman kills husband, chops body in 2 pieces over financial disputes in Belagavi

Bengaluru man loses Rs 71 lakh by clicking Instagram link, case registered vkp

Bengaluru man loses Rs 71 lakh by clicking Instagram link, case registered

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre vkp

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre

Bengaluru sub-urban railway expansion: Phase 2 to link nearby cities vkp

Bengaluru sub-urban railway expansion: Phase 2 to link nearby cities

Recent Stories

Poco X7 5G Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 in India here is what we can expect gcw

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 | Here's what we can expect

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah leaves SCG for scans, Virat Kohli takes over as captain (WATCH) snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah leaves SCG for scans, Virat Kohli takes over as captain (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, 5th Test: 'Kidhar ja nahi raha hu' - Rohit Sharma breaks silence amid retirement rumours (WATCH) snt

AUS vs IND, 5th Test: 'Kidhar ja nahi raha hu' - Rohit Sharma breaks silence amid retirement rumours (WATCH)

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths snt

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths

Parental consent MUST for children below 18 to open social media accounts: Centre in draft rules snt

Parental consent MUST for children below 18 to open social media accounts: Centre in draft rules

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon