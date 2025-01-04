Karnataka: Madhugiri DySP suspended after video of sexually harassing woman in toilet goes viral (WATCH)

DySP B Ramachandrappa was suspended after a video surfaced showing him engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman inside a bathroom at the Madhugiri police station.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Madhugiri sub-division, Tumakuru, Karnataka, B Ramachandrappa, was suspended on Friday by the state government following the circulation of a disturbing video. The footage, which surfaced on Thursday night, shows Ramachandrappa engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman inside the bathroom of his office in Madhugiri.

The 35-second video, captured by an unidentified individual, shows Ramachandrappa and the woman in the bathroom, with the woman standing in front of the officer. The video reportedly ceased abruptly when the woman noticed the recording and sought cover behind the DySP.

According to police sources, the woman had visited the Madhugiri police station earlier in the day to file a complaint. As others engaged with the investigating officer, Ramachandrappa allegedly befriended the woman and took her aside. They were later seen walking toward the building’s corner, which led to the bathroom, where the alleged incident took place.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok KV confirmed the incident and stated that the matter was promptly reported to senior police officers. "A report on the incident was submitted by the SP to the inspector general of police (Central range), and the IGP submitted it to the director general and inspector general of police (DG-IGP) Alok Mohan, who suspended him on Friday evening," a TOI report said quoting police sources.

Ramachandrappa, previously assigned to Koratagere, which is the constituency of Home Minister G Parameshwara, now faces an internal investigation. Authorities are continuing to examine the situation and determine the next steps.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the conduct of police officers and their professional ethics. The state government has vowed to take appropriate action to ensure such incidents do not recur.

