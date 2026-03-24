A hotel owner in Hukkeri, Belagavi, died by suicide after facing severe financial distress due to mounting debts and a shortage of commercial gas cylinders. The shutdown of his hotel cut off income, highlighting challenges faced by small businesses.

In a deeply distressing incident in Hukkeri town of Belagavi district, a small hotel owner allegedly died by suicide after being pushed into severe financial distress. The tragedy highlights the harsh realities faced by small business owners, especially when access to essential supplies is disrupted. The victim, identified as Rama Halluri, was reportedly struggling with mounting debts and an unexpected halt in his business operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hotel Shut For Days Due To Gas Shortage

Rama Halluri ran the ‘Hanuman Hotel’ near the old bus stand in Hukkeri. However, the hotel remained shut for several days as he was unable to procure commercial gas cylinders. The lack of this essential supply brought his business to a complete standstill, cutting off his only source of income.

Mounting Debt And Financial Pressure

With no earnings from the hotel, Halluri found it increasingly difficult to manage his financial commitments. The interest on loans he had taken continued to accumulate, further worsening his situation. Unable to cope with the growing debt and alleged pressure from lenders, he reportedly took the extreme step towards the end of March.

Shock Among Local Traders

The incident has sent shockwaves across the local business community. Traders and residents have expressed grief and concern, highlighting the vulnerability of small entrepreneurs facing financial instability and supply shortages.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.