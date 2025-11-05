Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar urges Tumakuru schools to achieve 100% SSLC results this year, warning officials of accountability. Special classes, teacher workshops, and remedial measures are planned to improve student performance.

Tumakuru: Karnataka Home and District in-charge Minister Dr G Parameshwar has issued a stern warning to the School Education Department in Tumakuru, urging them to achieve 100% results in this year’s SSLC examinations. Speaking at the second quarterly KDP progress review meeting for the 2025-26 academic year, held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, he expressed concern over the district’s declining SSLC performance in the previous year and emphasised the urgent need for corrective measures.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Necessary steps must be taken to ensure every student succeeds, as their future depends on it. If the targets are not met, the responsible officials will be held accountable,” he stated.

Special Measures for SSLC Students

Dr Parameshwar instructed the DDPIs of Tumakuru and Madhugiri to identify subjects in which students are lagging across all schools and to conduct special classes for improvement. He also suggested organising workshops and guidance camps for school teachers to equip them with effective strategies aimed at achieving 100% results in the upcoming examinations.

Millet Cultivation Needs a Boost

Although the district has previously received recognition for millet cultivation, this year only 659 hectares have been sown, falling short of the target of 4,560 hectares. The minister directed department officials to take necessary steps to expand millet cultivation and achieve the desired target.

Prompt Distribution of Crop Insurance Compensation

Under the Karnataka Raita Suraksha–Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, 1,57,169 farmers in Tumakuru district have registered for crop insurance. So far, Rs. 123 lakh has been disbursed to eligible farmers. Dr Parameshwar instructed officials to expedite the remaining compensation to ensure timely financial support for all farmers.

Healthcare Concerns: Excessive Cesarean Deliveries

The minister raised serious concerns over the rising number of Cesarean deliveries in private hospitals. He noted that many such procedures were being carried out to extort money from poor patients. District Health Officer Dr. Chandrashekhar informed the meeting that notices have been issued to nursing homes with unusually high numbers of Caesarean surgeries.

Strict Action Against Malpractice

Dr Parameshwar made it clear that notices alone would not suffice. “It is very regrettable that our district has the highest number of Caesarean cases in the state. Investigate the malicious practices behind this and take action, including shutting down nursing homes performing excessive procedures,” he ordered.

Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by MLA T.B. Jayachandra, MLAs B. Suresh Gowda, G.B. Jyothiganesh, C.B. Sureshbabu, M.T. Krishnappa, H.V. Venkatesh, K. Shadakshari, Legislative Council members Chidananda M. Gowda and D.T. Srinivas, District Collector Shubha Kalyan, District Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V., Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, City Corporation Commissioner B.V. Ashwija, and officials from various departments.