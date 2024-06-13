Karnataka HC approves extension of HSRP number plate installation, directs govt to halt actions until July 4

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government not to enforce High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) until July 4 and agreed to extend the installation deadline. The government plans to extend the deadline to August or September and will issue a notification shortly. This follows appeals from BND Energy Limited and others for more time.

The decision came after Chief Justice N.V. heard appeals from BND Energy Limited and others, who requested an extension for the HSRP deadline. A division bench led by Justice Anjaria issued this notice.

State Additional Advocate General Vikram Huilagola explained that the original deadline for HSRP implementation was set for May 31. However, the High Court's vacation bench had previously ordered on May 21 that no coercive actions or decisions should be made concerning HSRP implementation until June 12. This prevented the government from extending the deadline and issuing a notification.

Huilagola informed the court that the government plans to extend the deadline to August or September. He requested the modification of the May 21 order to allow the government to issue the extension notification. He assured the bench that the deadline would be extended within a week if permitted.

Senior Advocate Aditya Sondi, representing the petitioners, agreed that the government should be allowed to present the extension notification. He requested that no action be taken against the petitioners in the meantime. The court concurred with this request.

The bench then extended the interim order from the vacation bench until July 4. It was also announced that the state government would extend the HSRP implementation deadline to August or September. The government is expected to make a formal decision accordingly.

