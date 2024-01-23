Karnataka High Court grants protection to 9 acres of land near Bengaluru airport

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim order protecting 8 acres and 35 gunta of disputed land near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, believed to be part of the Bhubanahalli state forest. The order follows an appeal by the Chief Secretary and Forest Officer. The state claims the land, notified in 1921, while the defendant, Mohammad Sanaullah, allegedly developed a layout, prompting objections. The court issued the interim order and served notice to Sanaullah, adjourning the hearing for further proceedings in the civil litigation that began in 1977.

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim order, safeguarding a disputed land spanning 8 acres and 35 gunta, believed to be part of the Bhubanahalli state forest area. This piece of land is situated adjacent to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The order was pronounced by Justice HT Narendra Prasad, who presided over the appeal filed by the Chief Secretary to the State Government and the Devanahalli Taluk Zonal Forest Officer concerning the contentious land.



Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre, State govts over unauthorised madrassa at Jumma Masjid in Srirangapatna

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Kiran M. Rona, representing the state government, asserted that a total area of 59 acres and 8 gunta, encompassing Chikkasanne and Bhuvanahalli in Kasaba Hobli, Devanahalli Taluk, Bengaluru rural district, was officially notified on January 8, 1921, as per Section 17 of the Mysore Forest Control Act. This notification included the disputed 8 acres and 35 guntas in Survey No. 69 (Old Survey No. 67) of Chikkasanne in the Bhuvanahalli State Forest Block.



Karnataka HC dismisses appeal requested to raise Rs 1,000 fine on lady who caused death of eight puppies

Allegedly, the appellant defendant, Mohammad Sanaullah, and his associates had developed a layout in the disputed area, leading to objections regarding a third party claiming ownership over the forest land. The court, taking cognizance of these claims, issued the interim order. Additionally, a notice was served to Mohammad Sanaullah, a wholesale fruit trader from Chikkasanne village and the defendant in the case, with the hearing adjourned for further proceedings.

The origins of the dispute trace back to September 30, 1936, when a portion of the notified forest area in Bhuvanahalli, under Chikkasanne village, was auctioned following the Mysore Land Revenue Code. Subbaraya Kandaliar emerged as the buyer, acquiring 43 acres and 24 acres of land during the auction. A sale certificate was issued to Subbaraya on the 19th of 1936. Subsequently, in 1977, Mohammad Sanaullah purportedly purchased this property, leading to ongoing civil litigations.