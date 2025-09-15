The Karnataka High Court dismissed Pratap Simha’s petition against Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara. The court affirmed Dasara as a secular festival, while Simha reacted on X questioning freedom of expression interpretations.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed petitions filed by former MP and BJP leader Pratap Simha against Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the Dasara festival. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi, heard the petitioners and Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty before issuing the verdict.

The bench observed:

“We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the state would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the Constitution. The petitions are dismissed.”

As a result, the High Court division bench dismissed all PILs related to the inauguration. The court indicated that a detailed order will be passed later.

Advocate General’s Submission

Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty argued that the Dasara festival is a secular event open to all citizens, and reducing it to a religious function is a narrow perspective. He pointed out that in the past, when literateur Nisar Ahmed was invited, Pratap Simha himself shared the stage with him.

Shetty added:

“It is a state festival where all people can participate. The selection of invitees is done by a committee comprising members from all walks of life. It is the worst kind of offence to bring in a Hindu-Muslim divide in such matters, and the same should be nipped in the bud.”

The petitioners had argued that Banu Mushtaq, being a non-Hindu, should not inaugurate Dasara, as she allegedly expressed opinions against the Kannada language and the festival involves religious ceremonies. The Advocate General requested the court to dismiss the petitions and impose heavy costs on the petitioners.

Pratap Simha’s Reaction

Following the ruling, Pratap Simha reacted on X (formerly Twitter), arguing that if Mushtaq’s speech is protected under freedom of expression and not considered an act against turmeric and kumkum, which are integral to Hindu deities and culture, then the FIRs filed against BJP leaders by the Siddaramaiah government should also be dismissed.

Simha stated that the ruling raises questions about the consistency in applying freedom of expression and legal protections.

Allegations Of Stirring Communalism

Former MP DK Suresh reacted to the dismissal, stating that if everyone identifies as Indian, repeated discussions of this nature are unnecessary and only stir communalism. He urged BJP leaders to allow citizens to live in peace, avoid harming the federal system, respect all religions, acknowledge Basavanna’s leadership, and uphold the Constitution, instead of taking actions detrimental to the state.