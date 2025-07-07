Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao released a report confirming no direct link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden heart attacks. Experts cited lifestyle factors like obesity, smoking, stress, and diabetes as major causes.

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao released an expert report stating that COVID-19 vaccines are not directly linked to the rising number of sudden cardiac deaths in Karnataka. A 12-member committee led by Dr KS Ravindranath was formed on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s orders to investigate the issue.

Lifestyle diseases are the main culprits

Speaking to the media after releasing the report, the minister said that sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking, and stress are the leading causes of sudden cardiac deaths. He emphasised that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine did not die from heart attacks. Instead, individuals with underlying conditions such as diabetes and obesity, especially those under stress or who smoked, were found to be more vulnerable.

No mRNA vaccines used in India

The report acknowledged global concerns about the mRNA vaccine causing myocarditis in some cases but clarified that mRNA vaccines have not been used in India. Hence, the possibility of vaccine-related heart issues in India is minimal.

Government to introduce strict new measures

Highlighting the increasing cases of heart attacks in individuals under 45, Minister Rao announced that the state will implement a new ‘notified law’ requiring documentation and post-mortem for deaths occurring outside hospitals. Awareness campaigns about cardiac diseases will also be launched.

Mandatory heart screenings for children and adults

Heart health check-ups will be made mandatory once a year for children under the age of 15. The Education Department has been requested to include heart health topics in school textbooks. Annual cardiac screenings will also be made mandatory for private sector employees.

Expansion of heart health schemes

The ‘Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudayajyoti’ scheme will be expanded to cover all taluk hospitals. AED (Automated External Defibrillator) devices will be installed at bus stands and railway stations. Heart check-ups will also be included under the Home Health Scheme.

Smoking a major risk factor

The expert panel found that more than 50% of heart attack victims were smokers. Smoking has been identified as a significant cause of heart attacks among youth. The government will ensure stricter enforcement of the ban on smoking in public places.

Key findings from the study: Dr K.S. Ravindranath stated that among the 250 cases studied in Karnataka, 98% had received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, none of the deaths were directly attributed to vaccination. Instead, lifestyle issues, such as diabetes, obesity, stress, use of multiple medications post-COVID, and excessive mobile phone use, were the main contributors to cardiac events.